According to reports, Manchester City have a four-man list of potential replacements for Kevin De Bruyne and one star could be given a ‘new role’.

De Bruyne is considered one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, but he’s been impacted by injuries in recent years and will leave Man City upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

The Belgium international’s importance has dwindled over the past year, but he will still be difficult to replace and Man City are already planning for life without the 33-year-old.

Man City’s performances have fallen off a cliff this season as they exited the Premier League title race before the New Year and are fifth in our calendar year table.

City have secured Pep Guardiola’s services for another couple of years, and he has a huge job on his hands with a significant squad overhaul required.

The Premier League side were comfortably the biggest spending club in January and could also invest heavily in the next transfer window.

Man City could save money by selecting a current player to replace De Bruyne and a report from Football Insider claims Phil Foden ‘could land a new role’ under Guardiola next season.

There are ‘doubts’ about Foden, though. The report explains:

‘City accept that whoever comes in to replace De Bruyne will have big shoes to fill, but see Foden as the current member of their squad most capable of stepping into the role the 33-year-old has excelled in.’

‘However, Foden has come under heavy criticism for his displays at both club and international level this season, admitting that mental fatigue has affected his performances for England and Man City. ‘As a result, sources have told Football Insider that amid doubts over Foden’s ability to become the main man at the Etihad, Man City are already “doing their homework” on signing a De Bruyne replacement.’

Regarding Man City’s other options, it’s claimed Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz is the ‘standout’ candidate.