‘A tantalising opportunity’ – Man City, Newcastle and Aston Villa consider January bid for World Cup winner

Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all interested in highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios, according to reports.

Xabi Alonso has used Palacios mainly as a defensive midfielder this season, and he has played a key role in the German side’s early success.

Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga table after winning eight and drawing one of their nine league matches so far. Palacios has featured in all of those games, scoring two goals and making two assists in the process.

According to TNT Sports, Palacios’ form this season has caught the attention of several clubs, including Man City, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The Premier League trio are reportedly ‘seriously considering the possibility’ of signing the Argentina international in the January transfer window.

Leverkusen tied Palacios down to a new contract last month, which means his current contract is valid until 2028. As a result, it will take a sizeable offer to lure him away from the Bundesliga this winter.

Despite the renewal, TNT Sports claim that the interest from Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa presents a ‘tantalising opportunity’ for both the 25-year-old and Leverkusen to ‘go ahead with the transfer.’

The report does not mention who the favourite is to sign Palacios, so it seems to be an open race at this stage.

Palacios has been on Leverkusen’s books since January 2020, when they welcomed him from River Plate in his native country. In the time since, he has made 96 appearances and scored 10 goals for his current club.

Capped 27 times by Argentina, the midfielder was a member of their World Cup winning squad last year, featuring in one group match, the round of 16 and the semi-final (as a substitute on each occasion).

Palacios has proved this season that he can consistently play at a high level, so it will be interesting to see if Man City, Newcastle or Aston Villa make a bid for him in the January window.

