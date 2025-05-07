Manchester City are reportedly preparing to part with £120million in order to sign a star duo from the same club as replacements for two of their biggest names.

City have dropped back from their position as the side to overcome in the Premier League this season. After four titles on the trot, they can finish second at best this season, but are currently third in the league.

The long-term injury to Rodri has been a massive issue for City, as has the lack of form shown by the departing Kevin De Bruyne after his injury, though he has now gotten back to a good place, just a few games before he’s to exit.

City know the positions those two play in are crucial, and are therefore looking to secure a mammoth double raid to secure stars in them.

According to Fichajes, City see Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as the ‘ideal candidate’ to take Rodri’s place in the future. They are said to be willing to invest €60million (£52m approx) to land him.

A separate Fichajes report states Wharton’s Palace team-mate, Eberechi Eze, is the ‘chosen one’ to replace De Bruyne in the attacking midfield slot.

The €80million (£68m approx) which the Eagles want for the Englishman is not one that ‘scares’ City.

If Eze gives the green light, they’ll be happy to pay the fee for him. If they were to go after both Palace stars, the Citizens would be parting with £120million, but would have a new-look midfield with a pair of fantastic stars.

There are other options to take over from De Bruyne, whose exit will be imminent. Florian Wirtz, Morgan Gibbs-White and James Maddison are among those who have been linked with a move to City.

It was recently stated that a move for the former, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, is in the works at City. However, it’s understood Wirtz wants to move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In terms of the replacement for Rodri, if he gets back to the form he showed in the years previous to his injury, there’ll be no reason for City to immediately replace him.

The Spaniard is under contract for another two years, and will surely want to prove that he’s still capable of performing for City after a long layoff.

