Manchester City have put a Premier League boss ‘on the agenda’ with Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad in doubt after defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

City travelled to the Bernabeu after a 3-2 defeat to the La Liga giants at the Etihad last week, and crumbled in the second leg, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brilliant hat-trick to ensure a comfortable 6-3 aggregate win, with Nico Gonzalez scoring late on for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s been a tough season for the reigning Premier League champions, who are a whopping 17 points behind league-leaders Liverpool and face a battle to qualify for the Champions League next term.

They also have the possibility of a possible points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League hanging over them as they wait for the independent panel’s verdict on their 115 FFP charges, expected in the next couple of months.

Guardiola signed a two-year extension to his contract in November, which expires in 2027, but the club’s struggles since has cast doubt over his future.

And a report in Spain claims the City chiefs have identified Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as his possible replacement.

His ‘name is on the agenda’ owning to his ‘offensive and daring style’ which has the Cherries just one point adrift of City in the race for Champions League football.

A report on Wednesday claimed Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Iraola as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso in their search for a manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

But the La Liga giants could face competition from City, who believe Iraola can ‘maintain the philosophy’ that’s brought so much success under Guardiola.

The report states: