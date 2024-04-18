Stan Collymore has aimed a dig at Manchester City after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Rodrygo gave Madrid the lead at the Etihad before Kevin De Bruyne’s goal meant the tie went to extra-time and then penalties with score level at 4-4 on aggregate.

Premier League ‘expulsion’?

Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic missed spot kicks for Pep Guardiola’s side as Madrid triumphed at the Etihad to make it through to the semi-finals.

It put an end to City’s hopes of a Double Treble as they hoped to win back-to-back Champions Leagues having won the competition for the first time in their history last season.

But that trophy, and many others besides, has been overshadowed by their 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules covering a period between 2009 and 2018.

It’s been claimed that they could face ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League after Nottingham Forest and Everton were hit with points deductions for comparatively minor breaches.

City deny the allegations and their case is yet to be heard, though Premier League chief Richard Masters said earlier this year that a date has been set for the hearing, with reports suggesting it will take place at some point in 2025.

Rivals have become frustrated by the time it’s taken for City’s case to be heard and Collymore couldn’t resist having a pop at the Premier League giants following their exit from the Champions League.

Manchester City ‘cheating’

Posting on X, he shared photos of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Celtic lifting the European Cup.

Accompanying the pictures he wrote: ‘Don’t forget kids, you’re only a big club when you’ve won the European Cup, and you’re only a really big club when you’ve done it without cheating.

‘Innit fam. Brrraaap braaap.’

READ MORE: Manchester City once again left ruing lack of knockout punch as Real Madrid eke out shootout win

Collymore’s latest dig at City comes after he called for the Premier League to throw the book at them when they were initially faced with the 115 charges last year.

Speaking to Caught Offside, he said: “The sad thing is, if found guilty after the investigation has concluded, it’s very likely the Citizens will face no real consequences.

“If the regulatory bodies want to take a real stand, they should start stripping titles because if they were to do that, any club, not just Man City, who are found guilty of breaking FFP rules, would have done so for absolutely nothing.

“And there is nothing more embarrassing in sport than having your awards deemed null and void.”