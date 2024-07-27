Man City ‘not a threat’ as Man Utd show ‘great interest’ in beating Barcelona to attacker

Man Utd are a greater threat than Man City to Barcelona’s chances of signing Dani Olmo from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer, according to reports.

Olmo impressed during Spain’s successful Euro 2024 which saw them beat England 2-1 in the final with a number of Luis de la Fuente’s squad now the subject of transfer interest.

The 26-year-old contributed three goals and two assists in six Euro 2024 matches after providing four goals and five assists in 21 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig.

Man City have only made one signing so far this summer with 20-year-old winger Savinho joining from Troyes in a deal worth around €20m.

But it doesn’t seem like Spain star Olmo will be joining with the latest reports in Spain claiming that Man City are ‘not a threat’ to Barcelona in the race for the attacking midfielder.

Instead, it is Man Utd who Barcelona need to be worried about as the Red Devils have ‘shown great interest’ in Olmo with RB Leipzig demanding €60m (£51m) for him.

Leipzig promised to allow Olmo to depart the club this summer and the Bundesliga club ‘want to keep their word’ but only for the right price, something Barcelona could struggle to reach.

It was confirmed yesterday that Man City were unlikely to follow through their interest in Olmo as Pep Guardiola is comfortable with their options in that position.

Manchester World journalist Michael Plant insists that the presence of James McAtee next season will provide enough cover for Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, and they are now “very unlikely’ to purchase Olmo.

Plant wrote on X: ‘Very unlikely #mcfc make a move for Eberechi Eze this summer (story of the window in many senses). With De Bruyne & Foden in attacking midfield roles, plus James McAtee expected to stick around, there’s not really a need for #cpfc man.’

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has also claimed that Man City have not made a bid and that Barcelona is ‘leading the race’ for the Spaniard.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Reports about an Man City offer to @RBLeipzig for Dani Olmo. According to our information, this is not true. As of now, there is no City offer to Leipzig. Barca is currently leading the race. As reported: The first offer was rejected.

‘Leipzig have informed Barca that they need to significantly increase their offer. Conditions and package do not match. It continues. Still of interest to the German club as an Olmo replacement: Francisco Conceição. @SkySportDE.’

La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto came with similar information, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I would say that right now there are two teams in the race: Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Barcelona need to sell, they are focused on Nico Williams right now, and they could potentially sign Williams selling someone down the line or making space in their salary limit.

“If they want to sign Dani Olmo, they absolutely need to sell someone up front to make that happen, and any deal hinges upon that.

“It’s true that Dani Olmo would like to play for Barcelona, and return to his boyhood club. It depends on the offers though, if an offer comes in for €60-65m, then he could potentially be sold.

“Barcelona are focused on Nico Williams though, and the Dani Olmo deal is alive, but perhaps not quite as advanced as some would have you believe. With Bayern, it is also worth noting that Olmo’s potential signing is not related to that of Xavi Simons either.”