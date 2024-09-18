Man City to sport Oasis tribute kit for Champions League clash against Inter Milan

Manchester City will be welcoming Inter Milan to the Etihad on Wednesday night in the Champions League but in unfamiliar fashion.

In a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final in Istanbul where City finally got their hands on Europe’s most coveted asset, they will be sporting an unfamiliar look.

Rather than rocking the sky blue home kit that is synonymous with Pep Guardiola’s side, the Premier League holders will be donning a cream and white strip, a shirt paying tribute to die-hard City fans Noel and Liam Gallagher’s 30th anniversary of their album, ‘Definitely Maybe.’

The kit was personally designed by Noel, revealing City’s shirt manufacturer PUMA had reached out to create something special.

As well as the shirt, the collection also includes a bomber jacket, overshirt and of course, a bucket hat in prime Oasis fashion.

Gallagher said: “It’s a proper honour. When PUMA approached us at one of the games about designing a kit it took about five seconds to agree to it.”

“It’s the same colour palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe: it’s unique but it’s definitely striking, and I think it looks great. When you see people representing your club, it’s important that they look good. Definitely Maybe has never lost its magic to me, I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about.”

The launch of the shirt saw boss Guardiola, Mateo Kovacic and Ederson all feature along with the Oasis singer.

Noel added: “With the anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it, it makes me smile they were great times. It’s spawned a great football kit, it’s legacy lives on.”

City will be hoping the kit brings them the same golden touch that the home kit has in recent years, having won four league titles on the bounce.

Last time out in the Champions League, Guardiola’s men fell at the quarter-final hurdle to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout at the Etihad.

As for Gallagher and his brother, they have more than just the new kit to look forward to as Oasis revealed they will be returning for four nights in June 2025.