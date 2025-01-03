Man City ‘make offer’ to 18-goal striker being by ‘closely followed’ Arsenal, Liverpool

Premier League champions Manchester City have made an offer to the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, according to reports.

Marmoush is one of the most in-form attackers in Europe, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 appearances this season.

His outstanding goal and assist record has unsurprisingly caught the eye of several Premier League giants, with Liverpool being strongly linked in recent months.

The Egyptian international is capable of playing anywhere across the attack and has thrived as a striker at Frankfurt, scoring four braces in the Bundesliga in 2024/25.

Manchester City need more firepower up front after selling Julian Alvarez last summer, with Erling Haaland left as the only natural striker in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

This has sparked interest in Marmoush, whose Frankfurt contract expires in 2027 and is worth 60 million euros, as per Transfermarkt.

Man City ‘already made an offer’ for Bundesliga striker ahead of summer

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marmoush has been ‘closely followed’ by Premier League teams Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham.

Guardiola’s side have decided to make an official offer to steal a march on their rivals.

The report states:

According to our information, the player has recently been closely followed by Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and… Manchester City. And it is Pep Guardiola’s club that has decided to take second place in this case. According to our indiscretions, the English club has already made an offer to the player for a transfer next summer while he is under contract until June 2027. The player has already spoken with City’s directors and seems very excited about the project.

Pep Guardiola outline ‘plan’ to sign West Ham star

Meanwhile, Man City are also keen on signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, according to a report from Football Insider.

Kudus has an £85m release clause in his West Ham contract and it is claimed that City ‘could trigger’ it in the winter transfer window.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke says there will be “lots of interest” in the Ghanaian international this month.

If the release clause is not triggered, West Ham would want £100m including instalments and add-ons for their star winger.

A January transfer seems unlikely but Arsenal and City could pursue Kudus in the summer.

The report adds:

Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that it’s extremely unlikely a move would take place in January, but the likes of City and Arsenal could look to revisit the situation in the summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola is looking to enhance his squad in January after a difficult start to the season which has seen the club struggle for consistency.

Another player City are being linked with is RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Uzbekistan international would be the first player from the Asian country to play in the Premier League if he joins the Citizens.

