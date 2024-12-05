Manchester City are reportedly ‘willing to offer’ Kevin De Bruyne a surprise exit route as he prepares to enter the final six months of his contract.

The Belgium international’s long-term future is in doubt as he is one of the 20 best footballers out of contract in 2025.

De Bruyne is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best-ever midfielders, but he’s been heavily impacted by injuries in recent seasons.

The Man City star only made 18 Premier League appearances last season and made just his fifth league start of the campaign on Wednesday night against Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old showed what he is still capable of producing against Forest as Man City ended their run of seven games without a win. He grabbed a goal and an assist in his side’s 3-0 win, which leaves Pep Guardiola’s side nine points adrift of league-leaders Liverpool.

Potential moves to the MLS and Saudi Pro League have been mooted and De Bruyne has largely remained coy when asked about his future. He recently confirmed that contract talks are currently on hold: “Obviously when I started the season I knew talks would happen but then I had that thing [thigh injury] against Brentford and put that to a side.

“I was hoping to be out for days but it ended up being eight or nine weeks and I would rather get back first and all the rest will come.

“I am not too obsessed with things but there is not much I can say. I am fine, I am happy, I just want to play football again and we will see.

“Talks will come, if no talks come it will be my last year. I just want to play good football.”

A new report from The Guardian claims Man City are ‘willing to offer De Bruyne a move to a sister club whenever he leaves’.

It is noted that he ‘will be granted the option to move within the City Football Group as the champions are keen to extend their association with the club legend’.