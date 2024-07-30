Man City ‘offer large amount’ for striker as Guardiola ‘will accept’ bid for £53m star

Man City have made a offer for PSV Eindhoven striker Jason van Duiven as they look to secure his long-term future, according to reports.

The Citizens have only completed one signing so far this summer with Savinho joining from Troyes on a five-year deal after helping Girona to qualify for the Champions League in a loan spell last season.

With uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future, there has been speculation that a number of players could take the opportunity to leave this summer with Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Jack Grealish and others linked with transfers.

But Man City are also making moves to bring in players with reports in the Netherlands insisting that the Citizens have ‘offered a large amount’ to sign Van Duiven from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

Van Duiven was on loan at Almere City in the second half of last season with the 19-year-old yet to make an appearance for PSV’s senior side – but Man City see his potential.

Matheus Nunes is one player who could be on his way out at the Etihad Stadium this summer after moving from Wolves for £53m just 12 months ago.

Football Insider claims the Citizens ‘will accept’ a big-money offer for Nunes this summer with former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson claiming the Premier League side would be happy for a Saudi Pro League club to “bail them out”.

Borson told Football Insider: “I suspect Villa selling Diaby isn’t about PSR, it’s more about getting their money back for a player they think they can improve on.

“I think Man City would do it with Nunes in a similar way. They paid about £50million for him last summer. The player hasn’t really worked.

“If they could get Saudi to effectively bail them out by taking the player at the same price they paid, take a small PSR profit or neutral accounting profit overall by the time you have paid everybody’s expenses, sometimes you just take those deals.”

Julian Alvarez is another player linked heavily with a move away from Man City and the Argentina striker insists he “will decide” his future after the Olympic games.

Speaking ahead of Argentina’s match against Ukraine, Alvarez said: “There is a lot of talk.

“I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.

“But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”

When asked recently about Alvarez’s future at Man City, Guardiola said: “I don’t think about replacing. I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.

“We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games. I read he has to think about it, so OK, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”