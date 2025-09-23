Man City ‘offer’ record-breaking fee for PSG star as Guardiola endorses ‘perfect’ signing

Man City have made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves with Pep Guardiola keen on a deal, according to reports.

The Citizens had a poor season by their standards in 2024/25 with Guardiola’s side finishing third after making a late rally to confirm Champions League football.

Man City had won the previous four Premier League titles and the Citizens have not started well this season either with just seven points from a possible 15 from their opening five fixtures.

After spending big in January, Man City once again splashed the cash with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, James Trafford, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli all joining.

And now they have entered the transfer market again ahead of the next window with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that Man City have made an ‘offer’ of €120m (£104m) for PSG midfielder Neves.

Neves’ ‘growth has sparked the interest of Pep Guardiola’ with the Man City boss convinced the Portuguese star ‘would be the perfect complement to his midfield and has asked the board to make an effort to try to secure his signing’.

With their €120m offer, which would be a record purchase for Man City, their ‘intention is to tempt PSG and secure Joao Neves’ services before other European giants enter the fray’.

However, PSG midfielder Neves ‘is a key part of their immediate future, and everything indicates that any offer, no matter how high, will be rejected by the club’s leadership’.

Bernardo Silva, who plays with Neves in the Portugal national team, insists that Man City were at a disadvantage over Arsenal in their 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Arsenal beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Champions League, giving them an extra two days to prepare for the match as Man City faced Napoli on Thursday night in the same competition.

Silva said: “It is not fair to play one of these games like this. It is just not right.

“The reality is we cannot come in to one of the most important games in the season with such a disadvantage, in terms of rest.

“I wasn’t feeling in a perfect condition to play like this, and people who have not played at the highest level don’t know how it feels to play a game like this. You need to be at your best condition.”

Guardiola labelled his side “incredibly tired” during their draw against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, he told reporters: “Hats off to the team, their resilience.

“To score is so difficult when you’re not effective at high pressing, you’re not effective in the build-up.

“The mindset has to be strong but we have a lot of fatigue with the same players, we have you know how many injured.”

When asked why his team were not effective on Sunday, Guardiola added: “Arsenal were better and we were incredibly tired.”