According to reports, Manchester City have had an ‘offer rejected’ for Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Man City are looking to revamp their squad following a disappointing trophyless season, in which they lost in the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

City’s poor performances in the Premier League tempted club chiefs to bring forward plans for a squad rebuild as they were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe in 2025, but there is still a lot of work to do this summer.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are yet to make a summer signing, but they are busy working on deals and Cherki has emerged as a leading target,

The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers in Ligue Un in 2024/25 as he grabbed eight goals and eleven assists in his 30 appearances for Lyon.

Cherki is available for an affordable fee as he is only under contract until 2026 and could be set for a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with Cherki and it’s emerged that head coach Arne Slot ‘flew’ to meet with the forward before the Premier League champions turned their attention to signing Florian Wirtz.

This has left Man City leading the race to sign Cherki and earlier this week, a report claimed he has ‘agreed’ a deal with the Premier League outfit.

Lyon are reportedly holding out for around £34m for Cherki and he has publicly stated that a move to the Etihad is edging closer. During international duty with France, he said: “Yes… it’s getting done. But you already know my answer, everybody knows,” he said when asked about signing for Man City.

“But there’s still a game to play. Now we have to enjoy and give everything, but after it will be done.”

On Friday afternoon, German journalist Florian Pletternberg claimed Man City’s opening “offer” for Cherki has been “rejected”, but their “second offer is being prepared”.

“Lyon have rejected the first offer from Manchester City for Rayan #Cherki. The second offer is now being prepared. Negotiations are ongoing.

“Cherki is waiting for an agreement between the clubs. Totally relaxed and fully focused on his match against Germany on Sunday.

“He could possibly be in the starting XI after his excellent performance against Spain.”

Cherki could join a Premier League left-back in joining Man City as they are closing in on another signing.