Man City ‘offer more than’ £84m for ‘bombshell’ signing with Guardiola ‘willing to do whatever’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to ‘do whatever’ it takes to land Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with wins over Chelsea, Ipswich Town, West Ham and Brentford pushing them top of the Premier League.

It comes after Man City won their fourth consecutive title with 115 charges hanging over them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Kevin de Bruyne was one of numerous Man City players who were linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer transfer window.

There was speculation that the Belgium international was keen on moving to Saudi Arabia with a number of Saudi Pro League clubs believed to be interested.

However, he made it clear that he wanted to stay before the transfer deadline and the 33-year-old has provided a goal and an assist in four Premier League matches.

Guardiola still has one eye on the future, though, with reports in Spain claiming that Man City have ‘offered more than €100m (£84m)’ for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Wirtz.

The ‘bombshell’ comes with Guardiola ‘still thinking about possible reinforcements’ despite the transfer window now being closed until January.

Guardiola is ‘still moving around the market, even though he has not decided on his future’ at Man City with the Catalan’s deal coming to an end next summer.

It is understood that Guardiola ‘is already in talks with the club’s board about possible signings for next season, making it clear that, if he stays, he will do so with the intention of continuing to strengthen the team in order to continue competing at the highest level.’

The Man City boss wants Leverkusen’s Wirtz and is ‘willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Etihad Stadium’ as soon as possible.

Signing Wirtz ‘will be no easy feat’, despite their ‘astronomical’ €100m offer, as both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid remain keen on his services.

Man City face one of their toughest tests of the season on Sunday when Arsenal arrive at the Etihad in the Premier League and TV presenter Laura Woods insists that the Gunners could copy Inter Milan’s tactics in the Champions League against the Citizens.

Woods told BetMGM: “I wasn’t angry when Arsenal went to the Etihad last season and played for the draw. I think acknowledging when a team is better than you and having a gameplan to get something out of it is smart.

“Manchester City are still miles ahead of Arsenal in terms of development and experience – and the Etihad is an absolute fortress.

“It’s also very early on so if Mikel Arteta has plans to do something similar – especially after watching Inter in the Champions League grind out an, albeit very boring, draw – I don’t think it’s the end of the world.

!Taking a point away is better than most teams can manage, especially without Martin Odegaard.

“I did feel at times like I was watching paint dry with City on Wednesday night. In the interest of excitement, and in trusting Arsenal’s back four, I would also love the Gunners to go for it.

“Arsenal have the ability to go toe-to-toe with them and a win at the Etihad would certainly be a statement.”

Erling Haaland is a key reason for Man City’s fast start to the new season with the Norway international bagging nine goals in four Premier League matches.

But Woods doesn’t think the striker is a great of the game just yet, she added: “I always think the title of a Premier League great should be reserved for players who have retired so we can fully appreciate them.

“Erling Haaland is still in his career infancy in the Premier League, which is terrifying in itself when you think of how much he’s already achieved.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind he will be a great but let’s let him achieve his full potential here first and enjoy watching it all unfold before we stick any labels on him. ”