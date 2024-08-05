Man City ‘offered’ Villa-linked star as ‘makeweight’ in £85m deal to sign Arsenal striker target

Ederson and Julian Alvarez have been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

According to reports, Manchester City have been ‘offered’ Aston Villa target Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid move to sign Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international has impressed for Man City since joining the Premier League giants for around £14m in 2022. He has 36 goals and 18 assists in 103 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Alvarez is an important player for Man City, but he is being linked with a move elsewhere as he is behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order at the Etihad.

Atletico Madrid and PSG are known to be admirers of the World Cup winner, but Arsenal also have their eye on him as they scour the market for a new forward.

A report on Monday afternoon claimed Arsenal are ‘prepared to match Man City’s demands’ for Alvarez, with the London outfit ‘willing’ to pay £70m to sign the 24-year-old.

The report explained.

‘The Argentina international is eager to leave the Etihad Stadium and although Arsenal like the player, a deal will be extremely difficult as City want to avoid selling to a title rival, despite the Gunners’ valuation likely to match one that the Premier League champions would be happy with. ‘In addition, we have been told that Pep Guardiola’s side have scheduled emergency talks with Alvarez’s agent this week as they look to resolve his future. ‘In fact, we have been informed that Man City are keen to keep Alvarez motivated until at least January, by which time the club hope to have identified a suitable replacement. ‘Nothing concrete regarding a possible replacement has surfaced yet, although Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one player who could become a target if Alvarez departs.’

However, Atletico Madrid remains interested in Alvarez and The Daily Mail are reporting that they have ‘offered’ Felix to Man City as a ‘makeweight’.

Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid is in doubt after last season’s loan spell at Barcelona and Aston Villa are targeting him ahead of their return to the Champions League. The Daily Mail says.

‘Atletico Madrid have offered Joao Felix to Manchester City as part of a deal for Julian Alvarez. ‘The proposal involves Atletico offering Felix on loan with an option to buy plus cash. ‘City have previous interest in Felix, which dates back to before his loan spell at Chelsea in 2023. ‘Although City want to keep Alvarez, the 24-year-old is eager to make the switch to Atletico. ‘City value Alvarez at £75million plus a further £10million based on success.’

Man City is able to demand a huge fee for Alvarez as he still has four years remaining on his contract. He has said he will “decide” his future after this summer’s Olympics.

“Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes at City. But… in the end, you don’t like being left out of important matches; you want to contribute,” Alvarez said.

“I’ll take my time to think about what I want for myself. We will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”