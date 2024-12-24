Man City ‘open to offers’ for record-breaking star after being ‘left frustrated by his performances’

Man City “would be open to offers” for Jack Grealish at the end of the season as they have been “left frustrated by his performances”, according to a former scout.

The former Aston Villa star was snapped up by Man City in 2021 for a club-record fee of £100m, with the Villans using the money to help transform their squad and are now competing at the top end of the Premier League under Unai Emery.

Grealish has also had success since leaving with the boyhood Aston Villa fan winning a Treble in 2023 with Man City, while he has also lifted the Premier League title three times in total.

The England international – who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium – has played a bit-part role, similar to last season, so far for Man City, with Grealish starting just six Premier League matches and 10 games in all competitions.

And now former Man Utd and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown – who is still very well-connected in the Premier League – has “heard” that Man City are ready to cash in on Grealish when the summer comes around.

Brown told Football Insider: “I like Jack Grealish and I like what influence he has on the team.

“But it’s staggering to see that he hasn’t scored for over a year, because with the ability he’s got, he has got to be doing better than that.

“He’s certainly not having the influence he used to, and the club have taken note of that. They’ve been left frustrated by his performances, and the longer this goes on for, the more questions will be asked of him.

“None of their players are playing to their best level at the moment, but that’s when you expect your big players to step up and make a difference.

“Grealish hasn’t done that, and he hasn’t done that for a while. From what I’ve heard, they would be open to offers from him at the end of the season to see if they can make money from his sale and reinvest it in their squad.

“We’ve said before that City want to make a lot of changes because their squad is ageing and declining, but they’ll need to raise money too.

“Grealish’s exit could be something they look to make some money from.”

When asked for the biggest flops in the Premier League this season, ex-Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke included Grealish, he told sportslens.com: “I think Jack Grealish would be one of them and I would think Marcus Rashford is one of them if we’re talking about flops this season.

“You’ve got to call it out, you’ve got to call a spade a spade. These two guys have been disappointing. Jack Grealish at the moment, where he was to where he is today, it’s difficult to understand it. Jack has till been getting into the England squad without even having to play. I find that strange.

“There are plenty of other players that have disappointed this season, but I would say Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford are the two biggest culprits. If I had to name another, I would say Raheem Sterling at Arsenal. He’s not getting a look in and there must be a reason why. He’s been missing since he joined them this summer.”