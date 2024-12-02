Man City star aims nasty dig at Liverpool after Guardiola ‘sacked in the morning’ calls

Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega aimed a bizarre dig at Liverpool after Pep Guardiola’s lost 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Citizens were second best for much of the match at Anfield as Guardiola’s side dropped down to fifth place in the Premier League table after defeat against the Reds.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring early on for Arne Slot’s men before Mohamed Salah made sure of the result by converting a penalty late in the second half.

Man City are now a huge 11 points behind Liverpool as they look to defend their Premier League title with Slot having an incredible start to his reign as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Guardiola is not having such a good time at Man City this season with the Citizens on a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats and seven winless matches in all competitions.

And when asked about Reds fans chanting that Guardiola would be “sacked in the morning”, Man City goalkeeper Ortega aimed a bizarre dig at the people of Liverpool.

Ortega said: “Someone told me before that this area (Liverpool) is probably not the best part in the UK. I think he reacted really well, yeah.”

Guardiola raised six fingers back to the crowd to show the six Premier League titles he’s won since arriving at Man City but insists he “didn’t expect” that reaction at Anfield.

The Man City boss said: “All the stadiums want to sack me! It started at Brighton. Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having but I didn’t expect that at Anfield.

“They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool but it’s fine, it’s part of the game, and I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them.”

On the match against Liverpool in general, Guardiola added: “First, I would like congratulate Liverpool on a well-deserved win.

“The first 20 minutes we experienced [intensity and pressure] like when we came here in our prime. I saw how Ruben came back. How good Nathan controlled Salah.

“I want the team back. I want the players back. Three or four players came back [from injury] and the feeling from here is we started to build something. From here we’re going to try to build, win games and regain our confidence.

“Then we are team and it’s fantastic. I’m sitting here defending what we defend because these players give everything. The best years I lived in Manchester, and I have to find a solution to try to win games.

“If we gave up at Anfield and are not consistent, you go home with a terrible result. The team was there all the time.”