Owen ‘can’t see anybody close to’ Man City in the Premier League despite Arsenal, Spurs starts

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen can’t see how Manchester City are “not going to win everything again this season” despite losing to Arsenal on Sunday.

Man City lost 1-0 against Arsenal on Sunday to suffer their first back-to-back league defeats for almost five years after being defeated by Wolves the previous weekend.

The Gunners leapfrogged the Citizens in the Premier League table to go second and level on points with arch-rivals Tottenham, who occupy the top spot in the standings.

Spurs and Arsenal are the only two clubs to remain unbeaten in the Premier League with Man City one point behind them and Liverpool a further point adrift.

Despite that, ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Owen doubts anyone can get close to defending champions Man City come the end of the Premier League season.

Owen told AceOdds.com: “I think they compare favourably. I mean, to win the Treble like they did, you have to compare favourably. You know, the goals that they’ve scored, the quality of play, the manager tactics, just everything about them just screams quality.

“You could argue they are the best team in recent times and they’ve done it for some time now, and they’ve chopped and changed and tweaked things and stayed ahead. So I think you have to put them up there with some of the great teams.

“I think the only thing that will, well, I don’t think anything will prevent people talking about them in those circles. You know, they could go on and win another Champions League or two in the next three or four years, five years, then all of a sudden you’ll be talking about, you know, a great era of football.

“At the moment they’ve only won one Champions League, but they have been dominant in the league for five out the last six seasons.

“And to me, I can’t see how they’re not going to win, you know, everything again this season. I mean, the FA Cup is the FA cup, it is difficult to win one-off games, but I can’t see anybody close to them in the league. And I can’t see anybody that close to them in the Champions League to be honest.

“And I just think it was knockout football, like one legged stuff, then you might be able to beat them one leg. I think they could be vulnerable in a final because anyone can win one game, but over two legs can’t see any team in Europe at the moment.

“As I say, if Liverpool were in the Champions League, I think that would be one team that they’d want to avoid. No one likes going to Anfield. I think that that could be a team that they want to avoid, but they’re not even in the tournament. And I think, who can get anywhere near them over two legs?

“Let alone Real Madrid, arguably not as good as they were last season, arguably. They’ve certainly not got a striker. Who can be like Arsenal? Probably the nearest challenger Bayern Munich maybe, but I’m not convinced. I just don’t see how anyone can beat Man City in the Champions League personally. They’re looking like a team for the ages, I must admit.”