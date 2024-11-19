Man City: Pep Guardiola ‘agrees new contract’; structure of deal revealed with ‘announcement due’

According to reports, Pep Guardiola has ‘agreed a new contract’ to commit his future to Manchester City beyond the end of this season.

Guardiola‘s long-term future at Man City has been in doubt for a few months. In the summer, he entered the final year of his contract and ti was unclear whether he would pen an extension.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history as he’s helped Man City win the league six times since arriving in 2016. He’s also won them their first Champions League.

Following England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, Guardiola was mooted as a permanent replacement for Gareth Southgate. He remained coy when asked about the job, but the FA Cup decided to appoint former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel instead.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Guardiola had sealed an ‘agreement’ for his next job, but The Athletic‘s Sam Lee has moved to refute this story.

On Tuesday evening, the reliable journalist took to X to reveal that Guardiola has ‘agreed to sign a new contract’ and an announcement is due in a couple of days’. Regarding the structure of this deal, the report claims.

‘Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year. ‘The 53-year-old’s existing City deal was due to expire at the end of this season and, if the new contract is fulfilled, it would take Guardiola to over a decade in charge of the club. ‘It had been suggested that Guardiola may leave City at the end of the campaign alongside director of football Txiki Begiristain, whose departure — and the arrival of Hugo Viana from Sporting CP as his replacement — was confirmed in October.’

More to follow…