Guardiola deal to stay at Man City ‘99% done’ despite claims of sealed ‘agreement’ for next job

Man City are set to announce that they have agreed a new contract with Pep Guardiola after striking a deal for him to stay, according to reports.

The Citiziens had made a good start to the new Premier League season with Guardiola’s side winning seven of their first nine matches of the new season.

However, Man City have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions, including two Premier League defeats, which has seen them drop down to second in the table and Guardiola’s men are now five points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Man City.

His career record has seen him linked to the England national team job, before Thomas Tuchel was appointed, while reports earlier this week claimed he had struck an ‘agreeement’ to become the new Brazil boss.

But now Football Insider insist that the Catalan coach has ‘reached an agreement in principle over a Man City contract extension’.

The report adds:

‘The legendary Catalan boss is set to put pen to paper on a new one-year extension running until the summer of 2026. ‘Sources say the deal is “99% done” after new talks, with an official announcement expected soon. ‘Guardiola’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation but he insisted last month that he had not made a final decision. ‘City fans are now set to get clarity with the 53-year-old set to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium to ten years.’

One reason for Man City’s poor form is the absence of Rodri with the Spain international ruled out for the season with a knee injury and former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit was happy to see the Citizens star lift the Ballon d’Or award over Vinicius Junior last month.

Petit told Instant Casino: “I was pleased that Rodri won the Ballon d’Or and I didn’t see that coming, because to be honest with you it’s very rare that a midfielder, defender or goalkeeper wins the Ballon d’Or. I never watch the Ballon d’Or because for me this is exactly what I don’t like in football. This is the definition of what we should not be on the pitch: individuals.

“When I look at what Rodri has done for his country and his club for the last two seasons. I remember when he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final. He has been amazing for years at Manchester City. He’s running the midfield. He’s one of the best in his position, and he won a big title with this country as well.

“I know that Vinicius was probably the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. Maybe because there were so many Real Madrid players on the shortlist, it went against him this season.

“The most difficult thing to do in football is to score goals. We are living in a world that is based on statistics, and when I look at Rodri, he’s got statistics that Vinicius doesn’t have. So, I’m happy. I know that a lot of people are unhappy about Rodri winning it but I don’t care.”