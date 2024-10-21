Pep Guardiola makes final Man City contract decision in ‘very clever move’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is set to sign a contract extension at the Premier League champions, according to reports, in a “very clever move”.

The Citizens have made a great start to the new Premier League season with six wins and two draws from their opening eight matches.

That record sees the defending Premier League champions in second place and one point behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, who have dropped points in just one match this term.

Man City have had to deal with a lot of noise off the pitch with a hearing ongoing over their alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules and rumours that Guardiola’s future is up in the air.

But following their 2-1 victory over Wolves on Sunday, Guardiola gave his clearest indication yet that he will be signing a new contract at Man City.

“I like my job, as I’ve said many times. I love what I do,” Guardiola said.

When asked if he felt he had anything left to achieve at Man City, Guardiola added: “In terms of numbers or titles, it is already done, I would say a long time ago.

“But still I like coming here in the morning to work. I love it. I am thinking about Wolves and the messages I have to tell them [the players], the images I have to see, the training I have to prepare. Still I like it, and this is the main reason I am a manager. When I don’t feel this – and not just at Man City – I will not be a manager and I will not even train. That’s for sure.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 John bloody Stones does it again for Manchester City to break Wolves (and Arsenal) hearts

👉 Man City extend Premier League dominance to table normally reserved for dafter teams

👉 Arsenal, City, Madrid top three: Ranking difficulty of opponents in gruesome Liverpool fixture list

And now Football Insider claim that Guardiola ‘is set to sign a contract extension’ to remain at Man City with former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson reacting to the news.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper insists it is a “very clever move” because of the timing of the news filtering out of the club.

Robinson told Football Insider: “It’s massive news for Manchester City. It’s just typical Pep, it’s a very, very clever move. I think it shows his loyalty to the club and it shows he’s still got the hunger.

“His time at Manchester City will come to an end when he wants it to.

“They’ve got the charges looming over them, and for the first time in a number of years, they’re not the favourites to win the Premier League.

“So there are a lot of questions being asked of Man City. Something just doesn’t feel right. I just think with all that noise going on, this is perfect timing from Pep and the club.

“It’s a very clever move and I’m sure that’s what he wants – to take the noise and all of the distractions away. A new contract nips all the questions in the bud.”