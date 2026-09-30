Ex-Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has finally commented on the guilty FFP verdict, and he has sided with his former club.

On Tuesday evening, the Premier League confirmed that Man City have been found guilty on almost all of their FFP charges.

Man City continue to insist on their innocence and will appeal the initial verdict, though it remains to be seen whether they can overturn the independent comission’s judgement.

The Premier League side face immense sanctions if they cannot prove their innocence, with their potential punishments ranging from a fine to being stripped of their titles.

Therefore, it is looking really bad for Man City, and this process at least places a rather large asterisk on Guardiola’s time at the club.

Before leaving Man City in the summer, Guardiola publicly backed the club on multiple occassions, and he has continued to do so.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

‘Let me be clear…’

On Wednesday afternoon, Guardiola backed Man City and insisted that they ‘will get through this together’.

Guardiola said in a statement on X: ‘I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

‘Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

‘I love you all.’

READ MORE: Man City players reassigned after cheating: Haaland sent to Everton as Liverpool land long-time target

Pundits Roy Keane and Ian Wright have given more damning assessments of Man City’s situation.

“Well, do you know what? They [the Man City owners] knew it would hurt a lot of people but they still did it,” Keane said.

“If I was a player who had some success during that time, I would 100% be sticking those medals in the bin. You’d feel so let down by the club, it’s cheating.

“It’s nonsense to say they won it on the pitch, they were cheating. There was cheating going on.”

Ian Wright added: “They’ve kept telling the fans and the players that nothing has gone on and now they’ve been found guilty of all these charges. It’s just not right.

“It’s sad for everyone but in respects of the owners and what they’ve done, it’s just terrible.”

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