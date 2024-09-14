Man City: Pep Guardiola issues ‘tough’ Erling Haaland update ahead of Brentford clash

Man City striker Erling Haaland trained as normal on Friday ahead of their clash against Brentford despite the death of his close friend Ivar Eggja.

The Citizens have made a perfect start to the season with three wins out of three in the Premier League against Chelsea, Ipswich Town and West Ham.

Man City striker Haaland has been one of the big reasons why they have started so well this term with the Norway international bagging seven goals in their first three fixtures.

But Guardiola will let Haaland decide on Saturday whether he wants to face Brentford after being given compassionate leave following the loss of his close friend during the week.

“It’s a tough moment for him and his family,” Man City boss Guardiola said.

“It was sad, sad news, he’s a close person, him and his family, 59 years old, our thoughts are of course with his friends and family. It’s sad.

“We’ll see tomorrow if he’s able, mentally and physically, to play.”

In an emotional tribute to his friend on social media, Haaland wrote: “You are a legend, Ivar.

“Words cannot describe how much you meant to me! Words cannot describe how much you will be missed!

“Thank you for everything, you madman. We will see each other again. Rest in peace, Ivar.”

Man City are facing the prospect of two games in the space of three days this month after their Carabao Cup tie against Watford at the Etihad Stadium was scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

That comes two days after their home clash with Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, September 22.

Guardiola turned down an offer to play the game on Thursday to prevent a short turnaround before their 12.30 kick-off against Newcastle the following Saturday.

Playing at home on Wednesday was not an option because of a clash with a Manchester United match and Guardiola was not interested in reversing the fixture – as was a possibility – to Vicarage Road.

Guardiola says he has learned complaining about scheduling is futile, he said: “This is going to happen more and more. It’s impossible to fix all the schedules and calendars.

“People say players and managers, with their money, shouldn’t complain but it’s about health. Doctors say bodies have to recover for four or five days. We did three and now two.

“We will do our job anyway – with this salary or less salary – because we love to do it but we play Arsenal on the Sunday and it’s not an easy game and after two days later we have to do it (against Watford).

“We’re not going to change, the meetings are useless. If they decide they’re going to do it they’re going to do it.”