Pep Guardiola ‘new destination’ revealed as Man City ‘earthquake’ causes three departures

Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘closer than ever’ to becoming the new England national team manager, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a good start to the new Premier League season with Guardiola’s side sitting second in the table and on 14 points from six matches.

Their 1-1 draw at Newcastle, although disappointing, means that defending champions Man City are still unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The Catalan’s contract is up at the end of the current season with major doubts over whether he will sign a new deal or draw a line under his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City, of course, are desperate to see him stay with speculation that they have given him a deadline of Christmas to decide whether he wants to remain or allow the Citizens to search for his successor.

Their current hearing over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules is an extra complication with some reports claiming that Man City could face points deductions, relegation or even expulsion if found guilty.

Man City deny any wrongdoing but the outcome of the case could have a big impact on whether Guardiola chooses to stay at the Etihad or move on.

And now reports in Spain claim Guardiola has chosen a ‘new destination’ away Man City that will cause an ‘earthquake’ in the Premier League.

It is claimed that Guardiola ‘could be closer than ever’ to taking the England job, following on from Gareth Southgate, who left after losing to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Arsenal might curse Man City but it gives them a Champions League chance

👉 The Premier League new signings XI of 24/25 features Fulham pair

👉 Premier League clubs in Europe: Arsenal seek first Champions League as Aston Villa return

The report adds that the English football assocation ‘would be interested in the Catalan coach taking charge of the team from next summer, taking advantage of the fact that his contract with Manchester City ends in June 2025.

His departure from Man City means that ‘some of the team’s most influential players could follow in his footsteps and seek new challenges’ with Erling Haaland, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne the three who would be ‘reconsidering their futures’.

Former Man Utd and England defender Wes Brown insists that Guardiola would win the Three Lions a major trophy but would be shocked if he took the job.

Brown told Instant Casino: “I’d be very surprised if Pep Guardiola is the next England manager! If he leaves Manchester City, he’ll be chilling out for a bit, I don’t think he’ll be rushing to manage the English national team. That said, Pep’s style would definitely help England win a trophy as that’s how football is played now and no one does it better than him.

“This England team is 100% capable of winning a trophy. You can’t get to that many semis and finals and say we’re not good enough because we’ve lost one game. We’re good enough, but just haven’t been in that one game that matters at the end. I think Lee Carsley has done what Gareth Southgate did, and I’m sure the FA will continuously be on the hunt for the next manager.

“He can only work with what he’s got right now, and we’ve seen a couple of good performances from them already. He’ll be happy with what he’s done, but it’s not his decision at the end of the day. He’ll be waiting in the wings, it’s a tough one.”