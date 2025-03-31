Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was overjoyed after his team reached their seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final, but Erling Haaland’s potential injury may have soured the occasion.

Guardiola’s men came from a goal down to beat the spirited and in-form Bournemouth side after second-half goals from Haaland and Omar Marmoush saw off Andoni Iraola’s side.

Given City’s inconsistent season that threatened to leave them trophyless for the first time since Guardiola’s first campaign in England, the victory was significant and his side plenty of spirit that many believed had disappeared for good.

“Seven times in a row, semi-finals of the FA Cup. I’m sorry to tell you but this is outstanding.” Guardiola expressed after the game. “That means this generation of players, what they have done these many years, it isn’t easy to come here, one of the toughest away places to come because they play with intensity and the pressing.

“If you don’t compete, if you are not doing what you have to do, it’s impossible. Today we were a team, we challenged. In football you have to run.

“Seven times in a row, you play all the games, all the teams, in the Premier League, Championship. We love the FA Cup and hope to reach the final.”

Having beaten Bournemouth, City will now face Nottingham Forest, which overcame Brighton on penalties in the quarter-finals, while Aston Villa take on Crystal Palace in the other semi-final.

Despite the semi-final berth, Guardiola faces a huge rebuild this summer as his current squad and pool of legends that dominated for half a decade look ready to move on.

Before that, there’s the new FIFA Club World Cup that will feature an incredible £2billion prize money that will dominate the summer break, which the club will be desperate to win.

Haaland limps off

It was certainly a mixed bag for City’s top scorer on the south coast; he had the chance to open the scoring from the spot in the 14th minute with the game level, but Kepa Arrizabalaga denied him. After bringing his side level, he was withdrawn and replaced by Marmoush.

Haaland looked to have suffered an ankle injury, and he was in no state to continue just after the hour mark. He was then later spotted walking out of the stadium wearing a protective boot and using crutches as an aid. With City sat in fifth place, they face stiff competition from Brighton and Newcastle who are breathing down their necks for that final Champions League place.

With an important run of games in the final part of the season to come, it was unwelcome news for Guardiola, and he was coy in his response after the game when asked about the severity of the injury. “I don’t know yet, we have to see,” the 54-year-old said.

Despite City’s struggles overall this season, Haaland has remained a constant threat, netting 30 goals in 40 games in all competitions with four assists – with 21 of those goals coming in 28 games as he sits behind Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts.

He also broke an incredible record earlier this season, reaching 100 Premier League goal involvements in record time (94 games), which edged out Alan Shearer (100) and Eric Cantona (116) as he wrote himself into the record books with another steller achievement.