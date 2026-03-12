A frustrated Pep Guardiola hit back at reporters questioning his selection choices after Manchester City suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, while also appearing to raise a virtual white flag when it comes to his team reaching the last eight.

City were left stunned by an unlikely 22-minute first-half hat-trick from midfielder Federico Valverde, which has left their chances of reaching the quarter-finals hanging by a thread ahead of the second leg in Manchester next week.

Ahead of the game, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa felt that said Guardiola would spring a surprise with his starting XI and the City boss duly obliged by handing starts to wingers Jeremy Doku, Savinho, while Abdukodir Khusanov lined up at right-back.

The Man City chief also moved Nico O’Reilly from midfield to left-back, and it was the England international who made the mistake for Valverde’s opening goal when he misjudged a long ball forward from home keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Guardiola ended up taking Savinho at half-time with his team 3-0 down, in a clear indication that he got things wrong, but defended his team selection after the game.

“How many times has Nico O’Reilly played left back this season? How many times?” said the City boss in response to questions about whether he made an error with his selection.

“The only adjustment was Khusanov in that area because Vinícius arrives in those areas and you have to control that.

“I did rotation in Newcastle with 11 different players and it was fine, so understand what I’m saying.

“Part of this was for wingers to try to drop them and people in the middle in pockets to arrive close to the box, control to the striker and second striker with experienced, fast players in behind.”

Guardiola also admits his side will now need a miracle to progress to the last eight of the competition after the humbling at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, City were given a glimmer of hope after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Vinícius Júnior penalty in the second half that would have almost certainly have sealed Real’s overall progress.

But when asked afterwards about City’s prospects of qualifying for the quarter-finals, a downbeat Guardiola said: “Now, not much.

“Of course we’re going to try. We will read what to do better and be more active in the final third and we will try.”

