Pep Guardiola has revealed why he has left Jack Grealish out of his Manchester City squad for their final game of the 2024/25 campaign against Fulham.

Grealish appears to be nearing the exit door as he has fallen in the Man City pecking order this season.

The England international was superb for Man City during their treble-winning campaign in 2020/21, but his form in his other seasons at the Etihad has been disappointing as he’s failed to live up to his £100m price tag.

The 29-year-old has been negatively impacted by Guardiola’s attempts to turn him into the perfect winger, as the former free-spirited winger has been a shadow of his best self in recent seasons.

Grealish has only made seven Premier League starts in an injury-impacted season as Guardiola has preferred to select his other attacking options.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Grealish has dropped a ‘bombshell’ claim to ‘friends’, insisting Guardiola has ‘frozen him out’ at the Etihad.

This could prove to be the case as Grealish will not feature in Man City’s final match of the campaign and Fabrizio Romano claims he’s “almost guaranteed” to leave this summer.

Romano tweeted: “Jack Grealish, not in Man City squad for the final game of the PL season — reports @mcgrathmike.

“Feeling at Manchester City is that his exit in the summer transfer window is almost guaranteed, looking for solutions.”

Guardiola was asked why he decided to omit Grealish from his squad ahead of kick-off at Craven Cottage. He delivered a blunt response to this question, simply saying: “Selection”.

Another of the head coach’s eye-catching calls was his decision to name Kevin De Bruyne on the bench in his final game before leaving Man City upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Guardiola was more willing to talk about De Bruyne when explaining why he feels he would be better to come on off the bench against Fulham.

“Always it is, with him especially. But it’s 95 minutes and a tough game, physical, and maybe I decide I prefer Kevin for a few minutes at the end than at the beginning.”

On Grealish, former Man City goalkeeper Shay Given has explained why he thinks the “writing is on the wall” for the experienced midfielder.

“I have a soft spot for Jack Grealish and the way he is being treated is not on,” Given said.

“He’s not helped himself at times but he is a generational talent that you want to build your team around.

“That’s back-to-back FA Cup finals where you need a goal and you don’t use him. At the weekend City brought on Claudio Echeverri who made his debut instead.

“Jack is an international, a multiple winner, it was criminal he didn’t get on the pitch. The writing is on the wall. I don’t know why Pep even brought him to London. He may as well have stayed at home.

“When he plays, he’s a mannequin on the wing and just told to keep the shape. Kevin de Bruyne is leaving in the summer and Jack Grealish is the perfect replacement to play in the middle but after what has happened, he maybe won’t play for the club again.

“For his career, he has to see what is out there. He is an amazing talent with plenty of years left in him.”