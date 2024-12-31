Man City: Pep Guardiola reveals transfer ‘mistake’ as he ‘regrets letting’ one ‘extraordinary’ star leave

Pep Guardiola looks dejected while watching his team this season.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that he “regrets letting” one of his former players leave the Premier League side.

Under Guardiola, Man City are going through a crisis as their 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday was their second win in 14 matches in all competitions.

Man City have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table and they are already 14 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

The Premier League side have been uncharacteristically erratic in the transfer market in recent windows. A huge rebuild is required next year as they are currently miles off their best.

Guardiola has adamantly defended his spent players of late, but he’s admitted to former winger Jesus Navas that he “regrets letting” him leave when he did.

The 39-year-old joined Man City for around £15m from La Liga outfit Sevilla during the 2013 summer transfer window.

Former boss Manuel Pellegrini signed him and he eventually became a key player under Guardiola, who converted him into a right-back towards the end of his spell at Man City.

The Spaniard made 183 appearances in all competitions for Man City before returning to Sevilla after four years at the Etihad.

During a conversation with the winger (who has announced his retirement), Guardiola admitted he’d “have loved” to work with his former player for “longer”.

“Thank you for the gift of having spent a year together. You don’t know how much I regret letting you go,” Guardiola admitted.

“I would have loved for you to stay longer here, but sometimes you make mistakes. Congratulations to all Sevillistas for having had such an extraordinary player and a person who defines Sevillismo.

“For many years to come, Sevillistas, don’t let him slip away. Keep him close and with all of you. Farewell.”

Last year, Guardiola admitted that he should have extended his deal. He said: “Maybe now I’d have extended Jesus’ contract.

“It was an old team in that period, lots of players past 30. In that year a lot of changes. Incredible to see him at 37, 38, how committed he is to Sevilla.”

Navas added: “I grew a lot [at City].

“We have Manuel Pellegrini here; I will always be grateful. We enjoyed many titles and I want to thank Guardiola as well; his ideas are incredible; as a coach, he is fantastic.”