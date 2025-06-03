City want to sign one of the brightest goalkeepers in England

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the best goalkeeper in the Championship, in a potential battle with fellow Champions League side Newcastle.

City have just ended a period of dominance in the Premier League, and will want to retrieve their juggernaut status quickly. Indeed, after four years of winning the top flight, they lost their crown to Liverpool.

City are now interested in a lot of quality players so they can reinforce their squad and get back to the top.

The goalkeeper position will be an interesting one at the Etihad before long. The i Paper notes that there is ‘uncertainty’ over where the future of current goalkeeper Ederson lies.

His contract is up in 2026, and he was recently tipped to quit for Saudi money this summer.

As a result, the i states there is ‘potential’ interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The Englishman came through City’s academy, but never played a game there.

He has been a revelation at Burnley, though, keeping clean sheets in 29 of 45 Championship games last season – in 64.4 per cent of games, he didn’t concede.

Though the Clarets have returned to the Premier League, Trafford has other suitors in the top flight. Interest from Newcastle has been reported for some time, and the i states they retain serious interest in him.

He is their preferred long-term solution in goal, though there’s an acknowledgement at St James’ Park that a deal for Trafford may be ‘difficult’.

Newcastle confirmed Champions League football for next season, so if they’ll find signing Trafford difficult, that could be the case for a lot of other clubs, too.

However, the financial might of City, coupled with the draw of being the No.1 for one of the best clubs in the country, where Trafford could realise what would have previously been a dream of starting there, might mean things are different in regards to a move to the Etihad.

City might, though, struggle to get one over on Newcastle elsewhere. It’s been reported that Magpies right-back Tino Livramento is their favoured option in the position, but the club will ‘likely resist’ offers for him.

Indeed, Newcastle want to keep their best players at the club, with precious asset Alexander Isak also expected to remain there despite interest from some big clubs.

