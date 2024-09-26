Man City plan to topple Man Utd, Arsenal for £68m midfielder to soften serious Rodri injury blow

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing Morten Hjulmand for their midfield after a serious injury to Rodri, in what could apparently be a blow to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Rodri has been the subject of Ballon d’Or shouts of late, such has been his proficiency in City’s midfield. The Spanish midfielder is personally unbeaten in the last 52 games, and that is set to continue, but not in the way he’d hope.

Indeed, the star midfielder received a ligament injury in the recent draw against Arsenal, which some outlets have suggested will put him out for the season. City state he has gone to Spain for a special consultation to determine the severity of the injury, which should be a few months out either way.

As a result, the Citizens are eyeing midfield reinforcements to soften the blow, and Caught Offside states Sporting CP captain Hjulmand is ‘looking like being one of the main options considered’.

While he has a release clause of approximately £63million, the report states the Danish midfielder is valued closer to £50million by the likes of City, United and Arsenal.

Indeed, the latter pair have been linked with Hjulmand of late, and interest from Pep Guardiola’s side could reportedly end up being a blow to them.

Hjulmand is said to have expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, so if one of the English sides can agree a fee with Sporting, it does not seem personal terms will be an issue.

But there is also interest in the Dane from the European continent. The report states that Barcelona are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Hjulmand, who has seen just one goal put past his Sporting side in Liga Portugal games he has played in this term.

City’s efforts to sign the 25-year-old could reportedly be stepped up in the wake of Rodri’s injury, and given their financial might, they will surely have a better chance at the signing than Barca, whose financial woes have been well reported of late.

