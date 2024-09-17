Man City plot stunning raid for PL star but ‘substantial pay-rise’ may convince him to stay at Forest

Manchester City are reportedly ‘huge admirers’ of Morgan Gibbs-White, and are ‘keeping close tabs’ on him ahead of a potential move, but Nottingham Forest want to offer him a ‘substantial pay-rise’ to keep him at the club.

Gibbs-White is Forest’s most famous player in recent times. That status was confirmed when he became their first player to represent England since Stuart Pearce in 1997.

The Three Lions berth was deserved, following five goals and 10 assists in the Forest midfield in last season’s Premier League, and an assist in the second game of the top flight this term.

Unsurprisingly, the Englishman has the eyes of some big sides on him. He has previously been linked with Tottenham, but according to HITC, an even bigger side in the form of Manchester City are after Gibbs-White.

It’s said they are ‘keeping close tabs’ on him and have been compiling a ‘detailed dossier’.

That’s because the midfielder has some ‘huge admirers’ on City’s scouting team. At times in the past, it would have been unheard of for City to be courting a Forest player, but that they are shows just how impressive Gibbs-White has been of late.

But Forest are eager to keep hold of their star, and are willing to splash the cash to ensure he stays put.

Indeed, the HITC report states the seventh-placed Premier League outfit are ready to hold talks with Gibbs-White over a new contract.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Man City FFP: PL rivals ‘propose alternative penalty’ to ‘insufficient expulsion’ given ‘scale of cheating’

👉 Ten possible punishments for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after Premier League ‘expulsion’ claims

👉 Five options for Manchester City fans after Premier League expulsion

Nuno Espirito Santo is believed to have encouraged those talks. While the midfielder is out of contract in 2027, a new deal is more regarding his standing in the league being represented, than his terms being extended.

It’s said the club remain ambitious and want Gibbs-White to stay put, and they are therefore prepared to offer him a ‘substantial pay-rise’ to reflect his status as an England international.

If Forest were not able to pay him more money, City, as one of the richest clubs in the world, certainly would. As such, Forest will be hopeful that the midfielder is happy with the terms, as the financial might of the Citizens could be overpowering.

READ MORE: Barcelona ditch Haaland to focus on ‘ideal candidate’ at Newcastle after Eddie Howe ‘sack update’