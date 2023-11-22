Pundit makes ‘big’ Man City points deduction claim as he insists there is ‘good news’ for Everton

Manchester City were issued with 115 charges against them by the Premier League.

Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t see Manchester City getting a “big points deduction” in the “next couple of years” if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Man City have come back under the spotlight after Everton were deducted ten points last week for having acted “irresponsibly” in exceeding permitted losses over a three-year period by £19.5million.

City were charged in February with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions proceedings could run for several more years.

City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenue last year. To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

Chelsea could also face scrutiny over the latest reports in The Guardian which alleges that Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire who owned the club for 19 years until he was sanctioned by the British Government last year, used offshore companies to make payments which appear to have been for the club’s benefit.

But Agbonlahor doubts Man City or Chelsea will face an Everton-style points deduction any time soon.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “I don’t see, in the next couple of years, Manchester City or Chelsea taking a big points deduction.

“How far do you go back for Manchester City? I don’t think they’re going to go back and take anything Manchester City have won, so what do you do this season? Do you do it now?

“At least with Everton, the good news about Everton is that they’ve had a chance now to make their points up. I think by the time they get their ten points off they’re still one win away from getting out of the bottom three.

“To see them get the points deduction so quickly as well, the punishment was like straight away there you go ten points.

“At least if you’re Everton you’re like: ‘At least we’ve been deducted now, not come March when maybe it’s closer down the bottom of the table.'”