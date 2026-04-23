According to reports, Manchester City are the front of the queue for Elliot Anderson, while they are also keen on two attackers.

Man City are currently in contention to win another Premier League title under head coach Pep Guardiola, who has helped to rebuild their squad following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will give Man City another season, but they look set to be busy in this summer’s transfer window regardless to improve their squad.

The current Premier League leaders are likely to target upgrades in several positions, with Nottingham Forest standout Anderson widely reported to feature among their leading options.

Anderson is set to start for England at this summer’s World Cup and has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, so Forest will no doubt make it difficult for potential suitors to secure his services.

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On Thursday morning, a report from The Athletic revealed Forest want as much as £125m for Anderson, though they will likely have to accept a lower fee even if they do survive in the Premier League.

And a report from Sky Sports claims Man City are in ‘pole position’ ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal in the race to sign Anderson, who is ‘destined’ for a move to the Etihad.

The report explains:

‘City are among a number of big clubs that want to sign him – including Manchester United and Arsenal – and well-placed sources increasingly believe he is destined for the Etihad. ‘It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed before or after the World Cup, where Anderson is expected to play a prominent role for Thomas Tuchel and England.’

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Two Man City forward targets named

The same report claimed Man City are also ‘looking at forwards’, with Liverpool-linked Yan Diomande ‘on their list of recruits’ alongside Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi.

Regarding Anderson, Fabrizio Romano said last month that Man City are already in “advanced” talks over signing the midfielder.

Romano said: “Man City are pushing to sign Anderson, and are in advanced talks with his agents and advanced talks in terms of asking about the situation of the player.

“So nothing has been agreed, but I mean advanced conversations about enquiring for the player.

“So Man City have been clear – they see Elliot Anderson as a target. We’re not yet at the stage of personal terms agreed or deal done. But for sure Man City have confirmed their interest to those close to Anderson.”

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