Man City: Prem CEO confirms hearing in ‘the near future’ for 115 charges after ‘expulsion’ claims

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed that Man City will face a hearing over their alleged financial fair play charges in “the near future”.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions that proceedings could run for several more years.

Man City FFP hearing will take place in the ‘near future’

Man City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

They have been under the spotlight more this season with Everton, and more recently Nottingham Forest, given points deductions for breaking FFP rules.

And now Daily Telegraph journalist Ben Rumsby has spoken to Premier League CEO Masters, who has told him that Man City will face a hearing in the “near future”.

Rumsby wrote on X: “Richard Masters says the hearing into Manchester City’s 115 charges will take place in the ‘near future’. Closest he has come to indicating a date.”

Robert Glancy KC, sports law specialist Mark Hovell and accountancy expert Steve Holt said in March that Possible punishments could “range from a warning through to expulsion from the Premier League”.

They added: “Where a PSR breach is ‘minor’, then it will be for other Commissions to determine if any points deduction is necessary, appropriate or proportionate.

“But if the breach is properly described as ‘major’ then it may be the case that even a very severe sanction such as expulsion is more appropriate.”

After Nottingham Forest’s deduction, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”