Man City prepare for ‘trial of the century’ as they ‘agree date’ for Premier League hearing

Manchester City were issued with 115 charges against them by the Premier League.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a date with the Premier League for a trial over their 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Man City were charged in February with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions that proceedings could run for several more years.

Man City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

They have been under the spotlight more over the past few weeks after fellow Premier League side Everton were given a ten point deduction for breaching the competition’s financial rules.

And now the Daily Mail claim that Man City have ‘agreed’ a date for ‘football’s trial of the century’ after the Premier League brought 115 charges against them.

The report claims that ‘the Premier League and Manchester City have agreed a date at which they will face off in front of an independent panel in arguably the biggest hearing in the competition’s history.’

And that it ‘can be revealed that a date for the showdown has been initially scheduled for the late autumn of 2024’ and that ‘those with knowledge of the situation believe that a conclusion may not follow until the end of next season’.

