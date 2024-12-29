Man City ‘preparing an offensive that could exceed’ £166m for duo with Guardiola ‘willing to do anything’

Man City are looking to make a major splash in the summer transfer market as Pep Guardiola looks to revitalise his squad, according to reports.

The Citizens are currently fifth in the Premier League table after beating Leicester City earlier today and being held to a 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

Guardiola’s side are currently 11 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand ahead of the Reds’ match later on Sunday, and they have their work cut out to finish inside the top four with fourth-placed Chelsea currently four points ahead.

It’s a far cry from the Man City we’ve become used to over the last four seasons with Guardiola’s men winning all of the last four Premier League titles.

The injury to Rodri was a huge blow to the Citizens but there is a feeling that other areas of their squad could do with a refresh over the next couple of windows.

And now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola ‘points out the two stars who will lead City’s turnaround’ with Man City set to invest at least €200m (£166m) in the duo.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala ‘are the chosen ones to revitalize a team in the midst of a crisis’ at Man City.

It is said that ‘Guardiola and the board are already working on an ambitious plan to rebuild the project for next season’ with Bundesliga duo Wirtz and Musiala ‘top of their wish list’.

And Man City are ‘already preparing an offensive that could exceed 200 million euros to secure their services at the end of the season’.

The Citizens’ qualification for the Champions League will be ‘key to closing the signings’ and will be a ‘decisive factor in convincing both the players and their clubs to accept the offers’.

Despite their current position, Man City are ‘confident that the crisis is temporary and that Guardiola will be able to get the season back on track’.

Man City beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday with Savinho and Erling Haaland getting on the scoresheet in only their second victory in 13 matches in all competitions.

Speaking after the match, Haaland said: “Not much to say. It’s good to win. I’m just happy that we’re winning.

“Yeah, it’s important to look ahead. We have to keep going and stay positive and focus on the right things.

“It’s always a relief when you score. It was an important goal to go two goals up. Leicester did a really good game and they’ve been playing really well under the new coach.

“We knew it would be difficult. Every game is difficult. It’s about getting the game to turn towards your favour.”

Speaking about his own form, Haaland added: “It’s been a difficult time. Now it’s new years, so don’t think too much about football.

“It’s five or six days until the next game, I think it’s the longest time I think in a pretty long period, so now we can rest a little bit and then we go again on the 4th.”