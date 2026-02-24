Man City ‘prepare offer’ for Real Madrid star as Guardiola exit ‘opens door’ to huge summer transfer

Premier League side Man City are lining up an offer for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazil international has once again made some important contributions this season with 12 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Vinicius Jr is in particularly good form at the moment with five goals in his last four matches and there remains the possibility that he could leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2027 with Real Madrid currently struggling to agree a renewal as the Brazilian would like parity with top-earner Kylian Mbappe.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Man City ‘are preparing their offer’ for Vinicius Jr ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man City ‘have contacted the Brazilian forward’s representatives’ as ‘could arrive on a free transfer in 2027 or force a move in 2026 for a lower price than his current contract’.

READ: Arsenal win Premier League but remain bottlers, Spurs relegated, Pereira sack – 10 predictions for the run-in

Real Madrid ‘want to accelerate negotiations and prevent the player from entering the final two years of his contract without an agreement’ but are not willing to risk losing him for free in 18 months.

The La Liga giants still see Vinicius Jr as ‘a key player in the project’ and the Brazilian is happy but ultimately there is a chance he leaves if they don’t offer him enough money.

The report adds: ‘Pep Guardiola’s potential continued presence at Manchester City also influences the transfer. Some sources suggest that the manager’s current style of play doesn’t quite fit his vision for Vinicius. If Guardiola leaves, the situation could change. A change in management would open the door to a different project centered around the winger.’

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365…

* Emotional Kompany defends Vinicius Jr and condemns Mourinho ‘huge mistake’

* Ferdinand defends Mourinho over Vinicius Jr racism row: ‘He hasn’t got a racist bone in his body’

* Real Madrid propose ‘bombshell swap deal’ with Liverpool as clubs have ‘overlapping interests’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Vinicius Jr’s contract renewal could now be less complicated after Xabi Alonso was sacked earlier this year.

Romano said in January: “If Vinicius Junior’s renewal was paused, it’s also because the relationship with Xabi Alonso wasn’t spectacular. So now, let’s see what will happen.

“The club has always communicated the intention to renew Vini, and he, in the last 3-4 months, has always communicated the intention to wait a bit and see what happened with the coach situation. So, we’ll see what happens with Arbeloa, but I think this is a topic that will change, because with Xabi, renewing Vinicius was going to be complicated.

“Optimistic about his extension? Look, for now it’s on hold, because we have to see how things will be with Arbeloa, what Real Madrid will be in the future, what will happen in the summer, if Arbeloa or another coach will be there, what kind of project it will be… Vini wants to be an important player; that’s the issue.

“I think it was paused between late September and October because the player wasn’t happy with not feeling so important. Now it’s different; he was in Xabi’s final weeks. Now there’s a new coach, and surely without Xabi Alonso it will be less complicated.”