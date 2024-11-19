According to reports, Manchester City ‘priority’ target Ousmane Diomande has decided that he would prefer a move to arch-rivals Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after the Dutchman was sacked following last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss against West Ham.

Following his arrival at Old Trafford, Amorim promised he wouldn’t sign any players from his former club Sporting Lisbon during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Amorim said: “I won’t be signing [Sporting players] in January, that’s what I said.”

Despite this, Amorim is more open to the prospect of signing Sporting Lisbon players in the summer.

“I don’t know about the summer. The main thing is to hold on until the summer [laughs]. After that, we’ll see, Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

This has not prevented Man Utd from being linked with Sporting Lisbon players in recent weeks and Diomande is reportedly on their radar.

The 20-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months as he’s one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Amorim is ‘determined’ to reunite with Diomande at Man Utd as the Premier League giants look to pull off a ‘major coup’.

A fresh report from Belgian journalist Sascha Tavolieri claims Amorim ‘should be careful not to be overtaken’ in the race to sign Diomande by Man City, who have made him their ‘priority’ target.

However, Diomande is said to be leaning towards a move to Man Utd as he ‘knows’ a reunion with Amorim would be ‘beneficial for his development’.

