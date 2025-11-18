PSG ‘accelerate’ £176m deal for Man City star Haaland with Guardiola ‘mic-drop exit’ mooted

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a deal to sign Man City superstar Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens tied Haaland down to a new contract earlier this year with the Norway international committing himself to Man City until the summer of 2034.

Haaland will reportedly earn around £525,000 a week, making him the highest paid player in the Premier League, ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

There were rumours that Haaland no longer had a release clause in his contract but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that his new deal does include an exit clause.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this year: “When Erling Haaland signed a new 10-year deal at Man City, I was telling you that Haaland also had a release clause in his contract.

“Then there were conflicting reports about that, some sources denying this information, other sources confirming. What I can tell you once again today is that my understanding is that yes, there is a release clause in the contract of Haaland at Man City.

READ: Premier League uncapped XI features Chelsea £78.5m pair and Man Utd kid

“But it’s also important to clarify that the clause is not for now, so forget about Haaland this summer or even next summer leaving with a release clause.

“At the moment, the situation for this summer is absolutely not in doubt, but there is a release clause for the future, so for the next years.

“Similar to the situation when he signed for Man City from Borussia Dortmund, there was already a clause, not an instant clause for the first or second season. A similar situation for this clause.

“Haaland signed a new deal at Man City because he’s happy, because he believes in the project, because he feels very good with the club, with the city, with people close to him, with [Pep] Guardiola, with the management.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that PSG are ‘accelerating’ a move for Haaland with the French giants poised to ‘offer’ €200m (£176m) in the summer.

Haaland ‘has become PSG’s top priority for the summer transfer window’ with ‘imminent departures like those of Gonçalo Ramos and Kang-In Lee, the club needs a new star to bolster its attack’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester City has no intention of letting Haaland go. The club considers him untouchable and key to maintaining their dominance in England and Europe. However, sources within the club acknowledge that if the player pushes for a move, they might open the door to negotiations.

‘That rift keeps PSG optimistic, knowing that Haaland has never closed the door on new experiences. At 25, the striker is calmly assessing his future, aware that his career still has several significant leaps to take.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City stars reassigned after guilty FFP verdict leads to Premier League relegation

👉 Man City FFP verdict ‘theory’ shut down after ‘absurd’ twist as expect claims decision this week unlikely

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he closes in on century of Premier League goals

It has been reported in recent weeks that Pep Guardiola could leave the Citizens after this season and former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson wouldn’t be surprised.

Borson told Football Insider: “It’s very hard to know. The journalist that wrote the piece doesn’t just make it up. I mean, clearly somebody said something to him.

“I think that like any of these sorts of managers that have been there for a very long time, he’s had something like double the number of games that he had at Barcelona as manager, he’s had three times the amount of games that he had at Bayern Munich, so the majority of his managerial career has been at City.

“I think he’d want to leave on a high. I mean, if City were to have a good season, I could envisage a mic-drop exit. That wouldn’t massively surprise me.”