Manchester United have been mocked after they were “publicly embarrassed” by arch-rivals Manchester City after INEOS made a “weird” request.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake in the Premier League giants at the start of this year and has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire has had a busy few months as he’s implemented a cost-cutting programme. As part of this, there have been mass redundancies at Old Trafford and club legend Sir Alex Ferguson has had his global club ambassador role taken away.

Last week, The Daily Mail revealed Man Utd ‘asked’ Man City if there is room for Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to travel with their rivals for the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but this request was ‘politely declined’ by Pep Guardiola’s side.

‘Manchester United asked rivals City if Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo could cadge a lift with their party of eight nominees to the Ballon d’Or – only to be told the flight was full. ‘Mail Sport understands that the Premier League champions have chartered a private jet to ferry their sizable delegation to Paris for the Monday night awards ceremony. And in a move which may well raise eyebrows, it can be revealed that United asked their neighbours if they had any room for their two hopefuls. ‘Sadly for the Old Trafford club they were informed that there was no room on the flight and alternate arrangements had to be arranged.’

‘United are in the midst of a series of cost-saving measures following the arrival at the club of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group earlier this year. ‘It is understood that the prospect of sending two players on a private jet was not deemed to be a good look in the current climate. United are also thought to have been wary of their carbon footprint. Clubs have previously shared flights when players need to return from international duty from places such as South America.’

In response to this story, former Everton chairman Keith Wyness claimed Man City have “publicly embarrassed” their arch-rivals.

“It was very weird,” Wyness said in an interview with Football Insider.

“If I were United, I wouldn’t have asked for the favour unless I knew it was going to be granted.

“To ask for the favour and then have it thrown in your face, I thought was very strange.

“You don’t ask for a favour like that unless you have a personal relationship with your opposite number, who you’ve sounded out ahead of time.

“For it to then become public, it’s embarrassing. It would’ve made sense for the players to go together, but I think it’s just strange for it to become public. It’s just not the Man United style. City must have absolutely loved turning them down.”