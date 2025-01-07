Man City ‘pushing’ for £50m Liverpool striker target as Guardiola ‘tries to refresh’ struggling squad

Manchester City are now reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as Pep Guardiola searches for more firepower in attack.

Egyptian international Marmoush has been absolutely outstanding this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 15 Bundesliga matches.

He joined 2022 Europa League winners Frankfurt from German rivals Wolfsburg in July 2023 on a free transfer and looks set to be sold for an extortionate profit.

There is plenty of interest in the 25-year-old, who has 35 goals and 18 assists in 65 matches for Die Adler.

Marmoush is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline and would provide some outstanding cover for Erling Haaland if Man City sign him.

The Premier League champions sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer and opted not to sign a replacement, which has come back to bite them this season.

Their form has been uncharacteristically shocking in 2024/25 and the lack of variety in attack has been a big issue, though their main issue is not having Rodri, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Having scored 18 goals across all competitions this season, Marmoush could be the perfect addition for Guardiola.

According to The Telegraph, he is a top target for Man City, who are ‘pushing’ to sign him in the winter transfer window.

A different report recently stated that City have made an offer to the player’s representatives with a summer transfer the plan.

However, it appears Guardiola wants Marmoush now, and you can’t blame him with his side sixth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

It is believed that the Egyptian striker will cost a fee in the region of £50million with Frankfurt reluctant to sell mid-season.

The report claims that City believe Marmoush – who has also been linked with Liverpool – is capable of hitting the ground running in England ‘by virtue of his pace and his ability to play a number of attacking positions’.

Guardiola is unsurprisingly ‘trying to refresh’ his squad after an abysmal run in November and December and the Spaniard is eager to ‘strengthen in a number of positions’.

Another player the Cityzens are looking at is RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

Indeed, it is claimed that Khusanov is a ‘key target’ having impressed for Lens in 2024/25.

The 20-year-old was part of the Uzbekistan Under-23 team which reached the final of the Asian Cup last season and has helped Lens to seventh in Ligue 1 after 16 games.

