FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is reportedly ‘keen on joining’ Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer, according to reports.

Costa has been a crucial player for Porto since coming into the side in the 2021/22 campaign.

He is now Portugal No. 1 and has kept 15 clean sheets and conceded 26 goals in 30 Liga Portugal appearances this season.

Costa captains Porto and has not missed a single minute in the Portuguese top flight or Europe in 2024/25. In fact, he has only missed three matches since the start of 2021/22.

The 25-year-old is one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in Europe and has previously been linked with Manchester United.

The Red Devils signed Andre Onana from Inter in 2023 but could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Man City, meanwhile, could lose Ederson at the end of the season, meaning Pep Guardiola will likely be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper, or at least someone to play back-up to Stefan Ortega.

Costa would be a superb addition, and according to French website Foot Mercato, Costa wants to leave Porto for the Cityzens in the summer transfer window.

French journalist Santi Aouna says Costa ‘has given an initial green light to Man City’ and is ‘keen on joining the club’.

Indeed, Costa has ‘accepted the project’ and ‘talks are ongoing between parties’.

Costa’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who also represents Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and ‘is pushing to seal the deal’.

Aouna adds that Pep Guardiola is ‘already focusing on next season’ with City sat fifth in the Premier League table with five games remaining.

It has been a disastrous campaign and the Cityzens are expected to conduct a major squad overhaul this summer and upgrading Ederson to Costa feels like a good start.

City will ‘break their piggy bank’ and ‘the goalkeeper position is particularly targeted’ due to Ederson’s ‘disappointing season’.

Costa has a €75million (£64.2million) release clause and ‘contacts have intensified in recent weeks’ with the player’s representatives ‘pushing for the deal to be made’.

