Man City now ‘pushing’ for Brazil star who is ‘open’ to transfer in Guardiola’s ‘next move’

Man City are now “pushing” to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer as they look for a replacement for Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Citizens have got a plethora of attacking options at their disposal with Rayan Cherki coming into the team over the summer transfer window.

But Man City are still looking to add another winger to their squad after allowing Jack Grealish to move to Premier League rivals Evert0n over the summer.

One of their main targets in that position is Real Madrid winger Rodrygo with rumours that he will allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

After being left out of the starting XI of their opening La Liga match of the season against Osasuna, Rodrygo was surprisingly given a starting berth over the weekend against Real Oviedo.

And Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso had praise for the Brazil star in his post-match comments, he said: “He had a good game. In the first half, on that side, he linked up well with [Alvaro] Carreras, [Kylian] Mbappe sometimes dropped, and so did [Arda] Guler.

“He had one-on-one situations and a few shots. Oviedo were quite deep and it was difficult to find the space, but I liked it. After last week, we needed everyone, and Rodrygo is one of them.”

Rodrygo was recently left out of next Brazil squad too and new boss Carlo Ancelotti said the Real Madrid winger could call him for an explanation any time.

Ancelotti said: “If they want explanations, they can call me.

“I think Rodrygo has my number. I don’t know if Neymar does, but he probably does. “I have a lot of love for Rodrygo. Yesterday he played very well for Real Madrid.

“It was his first game after a long time, so he still has time to recover and return to the national team.” A player who plays in the national team must be 100% physically. It’s important.”

There are a lot of signs that Rodrygo could be on the move this summer in order to look for regular game time and reclaim his place in the Brazil squad in time for the 2026 World Cup.

And now former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists Man City are now “pushing” for Rodrygo.

Brown told Football Insider: “Rodrygo is one Man City are pushing for. They’ve got so many players in wide areas already, but they’ve lost Grealish so perhaps they feel there’s a space he has left in the squad.

“There’s been talk about Savinho as well maybe going to Tottenham, but I don’t think he has to leave before they bring somebody else in.

“From City’s perspective, they’d happily have both of them to give them that strength in depth.

“I always think Pep Guardiola has to decide on what his first-choice wide-men are, because at the moment he chops and changes and it can be inconsistent.

“But I think if Rodrygo is available, and I think he will be because he’s not a crucial part of that Real Madrid team, he will be of interest to them.

“I think it’s a move the player will be open to as well. Guardiola wants to strengthen, they’ve shown that already, and this could be the next move.”