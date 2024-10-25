Barcelona star Raphinha has been linked with Man City and Newcastle

According to reports, Manchester City and Newcastle United are ‘aroused’ by Barcelona winger Raphinha, who is expected to be ‘one of the big names in the next transfer window’.

Former Leeds United favourite Raphinha has been on fire for Barcelona this year, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 13 appearances in 2024/25 after providing 13 goal contributions in the second half of last season.

He scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s emphatic 4-1 win in the Champions League.

You’d think his outstanding form would end the rumours linking him with a move away from Barcelona, but that is somehow not the case.

Since joining the Blaugrana from Leeds in July 2022, the Brazilian international has frequently been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea failed to sign him in the summer he left Elland Road but have always retained an interest.

Newcastle, Manchester City and Manchester United have also been thrown into the mix, with reports this week claiming the Red Devils have made a £67million ‘offer’ to sign him.

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz – El Clasico special: Real, Barca, both, or neither…

Raphinha would be an outstanding signing for any club and is a player Barcelona will surely be desperate to keep hold of, regardless of their financial problems.

Talk regarding a return to England usually involves the La Liga giants being content with recouping the £55m they paid for him two years ago, but he is worth double that given his outstanding form in 2024 and particularly this season.

Man City, Newcastle ‘in the race’ to sign Barcelona superstar

Despite this, Spanish website Fichajes claims Newcastle and Man City are both keen on signing Raphinha next year.

It is claimed that both Premier League clubs ‘have set their sights on the talented attacker’ and are well and truly ‘in the race’ to land him.

Barcelona will request ‘around 100 million euros’ (£83.35m) should a club request to sign the 27-year-old, who has ‘aroused the interest of several teams’ with his form this term.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Premier League players we would drop includes Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd formation change

👉 Haaland ‘interested’ in transfer as Man City ‘push to get deal done’ for attacker

Hansi Flick’s side could take advantage of this to help ‘clean up their economic situation’ and would be ‘willing to sacrifice’ Raphinha.

After first expressing an interest in the player following Riyad Mahrez’s departure last summer, Man City ‘are still monitoring his situation’ and see Raphinha as ‘an ideal option to strengthen their attack’.

They are not alone, with Newcastle eager to compete for the ambitious signing due to their ‘European ambitions’.

The report adds that there is also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who would have no problem paying Barcelona’s asking price.

Interest from the Middle East could ‘complicate’ negotiations for City and Newcastle, with Raphinha expected to ‘undoubtedly be one of the big names in the next transfer window’.