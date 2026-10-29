Man City star reaches verdict on Man Utd transfer in January as fresh talks take place

Man Utd have held fresh talks with intermediaries over a potential January transfer move for Man City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent all of their summer budget on signing three midfielders with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba all joining.

Many Man Utd fans expected more from the club in the summer transfer market with a left-back, a centre-back, a left-winger and striker all mooted as potential signings.

But the Red Devils hierarchy were determined to leave the rebuild of the back four to the next couple of windows, while it’s not clear when they will sign new attacking reinforcements after going heavy on that area in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd were interested in left-backs over the summer if the right deal presented itself with Newcastle star Lewis Hall proving too expensive.

The Red Devils also made a surprise deadline day enquiry for Man City left-back Ait-Nouri with the Algeria international struggling to get into the Citizens’ starting XI.

READ: Bruno Fernandes ‘finished’ at Man Utd, Estevao ‘wants out’ of Chelsea, and other guesswork

It is thought the Red Devils might look to recruit Hall next summer when they have more funds and look to recruit a short-term option in January.

Man Utd back in talks over potential deal for Man City flop

And now Ait-Nouri is back on the agenda with TEAMtalk claiming that the Algerian is set to leave Man City in January and ‘intermediaries already holding discussions with a host of clubs, including Manchester United’.

Man City sporting director Hugo Viana is ‘working on an exit plan’ for Ait-Nouri after Enzo Maresca hinted that it was unlikely the left-back would get in his side any time soon.

Maresca recently said: “He’s a clear full-back. In that position, we have Josko [Gvardiol], who is doing fantastic, we have Nico [O’Reilly], who when he is fit is doing fantastic; and he’s the same position so it’s just competition between them.”

READ: Neville details ‘brutal’ Man Utd rebellion behind the scenes and wants Carrick ‘put out of his misery’

After a deal couldn’t be sorted for Ait-Nouri before the summer deadline, TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey adds: ‘Now, however, lines of communication between the clubs have reopened, with intermediaries working to establish whether a move can be agreed in the New Year.

‘We understand Ait-Nouri would be open to a switch across Manchester, which would make him the first player to move directly from City to United since Owen Hargreaves made the switch in 2011.

‘Any deal would represent a notable development given the rivalry between the two clubs, but Ait-Nouri’s lack of opportunities at City has created a situation in which a departure is increasingly likely.’

READ NEXT: Keane tells Carrick to ‘grow a pair’ at Man Utd – ‘All of a sudden it’s the board?’