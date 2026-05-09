Jeremy Doku continued his brilliant form as Manchester City beat Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad to keep their Premier League title dreams alive.

Doku netted a superb brace at Everton on Monday, and his stoppage-time strike rescued a 3-3 draw for Man City on Merseyside. The left winger starred again on Saturday, opening the scoring on the hour mark in excellent fashion.

After receiving a short corner from Bernardo Silva, Doku first lost possession before winning it back. He proceeded to cut inside on his right foot and bend an accurate strike into the far corner, similar to his late leveller against Everton.

Doku breaking the deadlock was crucial for City, and Erling Haaland joined him on the scoresheet in the 75th minute. Haaland’s goal was not as impressive, but City won’t care. He managed to bundle a backheel over the line after great work from Antoine Semenyo.

Haaland then turned provider, setting up Omar Marmoush for City’s third and final goal as Brentford were swept aside.

Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith reacted to Doku’s goal by saying he is ‘flying’, while Daniel Sturridge called it ‘a thing of beauty’ and praised his ‘exceptional’ form.

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At full-time, Micah Richards said of City: “They know it [the title race] is on. Because that’s what they do, that’s what champions do. They fight all the way to the end.

“That is the difference. That’s why you can never write off Manchester City.

“Haaland in the first half was quiet, in the second half he was very good, in terms of his movement and then the assist for Marmoush at the end.

“But you can always tell, look at Pep’s face. When Pep knows it’s on, he has that little smirk.

Man City can ‘start to believe now’ – Richards

“Doku has been brilliant. Really good against Everton, turned up again today.

“You just start to believe now. That first half, there was groaning, the performance wasn’t great, but then second half, they do what City do and apply that pressure.

“And tomorrow’s game [West Ham vs Arsenal] is gonna be so interesting now, I can’t wait.”

The result puts City two points behind Arsenal after 35 games each. City are trailing Arsenal’s goal difference by one.

Guardiola’s side just need Arsenal to slip up once in their remaining three league matches to have the opportunity to pounce.

Arsenal face Burnley and Crystal Palace after West Ham, while City still have Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa to play.

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