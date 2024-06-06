Man City now ‘ready to accept’ £40m bid for star in shock transfer as Guardiola rejects Alvarez loan

Ederson and Julian Alvarez have been linked with moves away from the Etihad.

Man City have ready to accept an offer of £40m for Ederson over the summer transfer window, according to the latest reports.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season as Pep Guardiola continued his side’s domination of English football after a Treble in 2023 secured his place as one of the best managers the Premier League has ever seen.

There is still some uncertainty over his future at Man City, though, with speculation that he is likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of 2025.

That has led to rumours that some of his Man City players could now look for a way out of the Etihad Stadium with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker among those linked with transfers.

And Ederson is another who is rumoured to be leaving with Football Insider claiming that Man City ‘would accept a bid in excess of £40million’ for the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been incredible during his time in Manchester but the Premier League champions are ‘seriously considering selling’ Ederson with the Brazil international ‘interested in pursuing a new challenge away from the Etihad Stadium’.

Ederson is ‘now seriously considering a potential switch to the Middle East’ with ‘strong interest’ from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and sources have told Football Insider that Man City ‘feel well-equipped between the sticks following the emergence of Stefan Ortega as a viable goalkeeping option in the 2023-24 campaign’.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Atletico Madrid are keen on taking Ederson’s team-mate Julian Alvarez to the club with the La Liga side looking for a loan deal as they aren’t sure they would be able to afford Man City’s asking price.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man City would not be interested in loaning out Alvarez with the Argentinian starting 31 Premier League matches for Guardiola’s side last term.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside: “In terms of interesting cases, keep a close eye also on the situation of Julian Alvarez. There were many rumours in the recent days, especially about Atlético Madrid.

“Let me clarify one thing, guys, the message I’m getting as of today, and I can guarantee it will be the same for the entire transfer window, but as of today, is that Manchester City are not considering any loan for Julian Alvarez. This is the point.

“There is interest from Atlético Madrid, he’s one of the most appreciated players, but he’s too expensive at the moment. From what I’m hearing there is also strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and let’s see with English clubs what happens.

“So, several clubs are asking for information about Julián Alvarez. Why? Because they know from those also close to the player that Julián wants to play more.

“He could be one of the surprising names for the summer transfer window in case the player decides to ask for any new opportunity, but it will really depend on Manchester City.”

