Man City ready to go ‘all out’ for Bayern star with lucrative deal proposed to fend off Real Madrid

Man City are prepared to go all out for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Manchester City are prepared to go ‘all out’ for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies according to the latest reports as Real Madrid also circle.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had a rough time of late as they have lost back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since 2016.

They are still well within the hunt for the Premier League title, but their recent 1-0 defeat against Arsenal was a slight dent to their title chances.

Guardiola is always looking for ways to improve his side and the club reportedly have their eyes set on Bayern Munich’s Davies.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the 22-year-old for some time and it now seems as if they are ready to go all in on the Canadian star.

According to Fichajes, Man City are ‘willing to go all out’ for the defender as they look to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The report claims that Man City would be willing to hand the Bayern defender a contract worth up to €15million per season.

This would be more than Real Madrid are prepared to pay as the La Liga giants can only afford to offer him a deal worth €8m per season.

Davies is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2025 and Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on the defender’s future.

“The crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Alphonso a new deal but there are lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies,” he explained exclusively for his Substack column.

“That will be the key point to understand if he signs new contract… or maybe wants to try new experience in Premier League or La Liga in 2024.”

Man City have used the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in the left-back role this season who are both traditional centre-halfs.

Davies is a more explosive option who would provide Guardiola’s side with a greater attacking threat down the left-hand side. The defender has already provided three assists this season and would be an eye-catching signing for Man City.

