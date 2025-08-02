Manchester City are back in the hunt for West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who is available for £30million, according to reports.

The West Ham midfielder was cleared of breaching Football Association betting rules this week, triggering fresh reports of a potential summer transfer.

Paqueta was charged in May 2024 with breaching FA Rule E5.1 and accused of deliberately receiving bookings in matches against Leicester City (12 November 2022), Aston Villa (12 March 2023), Leeds United (21 May 2023), and AFC Bournemouth (12 August 2023).

After a lengthy investigation, the Regulatory Commission found the charges to be “not proven,” lifting the threat of a potential career-ending ban.

“Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,” said the 27-year-old.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face. To my wife, who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me — thank you for everything.”

West Ham also said they were “pleased” the player had been cleared, highlighting the “incredible pressure” he had been under.

“We are pleased Lucas has been cleared,” said West Ham United Vice-Chair Karren Brady. “He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

“Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout, and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode — as is everyone at West Ham United.”

There is a chance Paqueta has played his final Premier League game for the Hammers, however.

It was reported last month — before he was cleared of the betting charges — that the Brazilian international could be available for as little as £25million.

Signed from Lyon for around £35m in August 2022, Paqueta has made 120 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists.

He has long been on Manchester City’s radar. In the summer of 2023, Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly had a £70m bid rejected by West Ham, who were holding out for closer to £90m.

An improved offer never arrived due to the FA investigation, but Football Insider now reports that City are ready to reignite their interest following the conclusion of the case.

The outlet claims City are ‘readying a new move’, with Paqueta now back on their ‘radar’.

That really is all she wrote, but we do have some more West Ham transfer news for you. You lucky, lucky sods.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club have submitted a bid for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, 29, who impressed at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Romano reports that West Ham’s offer is worth €8m (£6.9m), with Everton and Galatasaray also interested in a player Manchester United previously monitored.

The Italian journalist wrote on X: “EXCL: West Ham submit formal bid worth €8m for Brazilian GK John Victor from Botafogo. Galatasaray and Everton also keen on John Victor after Man United monitored him in recent months.”

The 6ft 5in goalkeeper is under contract until 2028 and has made 84 appearances for Botafogo, keeping 36 clean sheets.

New West Ham boss Graham Potter is clearly in the market for a new ‘keeper after losing Lukasz Fabianski following the expiry of his contract. A new signing would compete with Alphonse Areola for the No. 1 shirt.

