Real reason why Man City could sell stars as Guardiola admits Ederson future is uncertain

Potential summer sales at Man City are not about reducing their wage bill and more “about financial discipline as much as anything”, according to former Citizens financial adviser Stefan Borson.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title in a row on the final day of last season, pipping Arsenal to first place by two points.

A further Premier League crown has cemented Pep Guardiola as one of the greatest managers in English top-flight history but there are now doubts about his continuation at Man City.

The Catalan has one year remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium and there are rumours he could leave for a new challenge in 12 months, with rumours the Football Association want him to replace Gareth Southgate as manager.

Doubts about his future have led to rumours that a number of players could leave the Etihad this summer with Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Ederson, Jack Grealish and others all linked with moves away.

But former Man City financial advisor Borson insists the potential sales won’t be about trying to trim the wage bill and likely to be more about “financial discipline”.

Borson told Football Insider: “If you take out last season’s treble-winning season, the wage bill has tended to be around the £350million level in total over the last four years.

“I don’t think City’s sales are around reducing the wage bill. I think the underlying wage bill will stay at around that £350-360million level before exceptional bonuses.

“But I don’t think the sales are about reducing the wage bill. I just think it’s about financial discipline as much as anything.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Predicting ten 2024 Premier League signings based on summer 2023 success stories

👉 Man City ‘baffled’ as ‘agitated’ forward ‘welcomes’ move to Euro giants; Guardiola ‘furious’ at decision

👉 Man City offer academy pair to Newcastle in exchange for £100m De Bruyne replacement

Man City goalkeeper Ederson, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

A recent report claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are ‘considering a bid’ for the Brazil international after Al-Nassr pulled out of the race to sign the Man City stopper after seeing a £25m bid rejected.

Ederson is in the last year of his contract at Man City and any club will need to pay in excess of £30m to land the 30-year-old this summer with rumours the Citizens are looking to replace him with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

And Guardiola admitted, following their 4-3 friendly defeat to Celtic on Tuesday, that Ederson’s future at Man City is currently uncertain.

Guardiola said in a post-match interview on Tuesday: “I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options. Of course I’d like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don’t know the situation, no contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.

“He’s been the keeper for the team that has (had) incredible success the last seven or eight years. We have an incredible three keepers, especially the two who play regularly. A really important position in the team.

“Really good team [of keepers]. We will see until the last day of the transfer window when anything can happen. Not just Ederson but many players.”