‘Really big news’ expected at Man City as NINE transfers needed in the summer

Guy Mowbray has suggested that there could be “really big news” out of Manchester City in the summer, while he expects up to nine transfers to be made.

City are clearly not the juggernaut of English football they have been in recent years. After four Premier League titles on the spin, they might be lucky to land a spot in the top four this season.

Pep Guardiola has suggested there are nine finals for City now, but what comes after that could be big, per BBC Sport commentator Mowbray.

He has suggested there could be an enormous amount of movement at City in the summer.

“There’s going to be a huge amount of changes at this club, I would think, in the summer. I think there could be some some really big news out of this place, or coming into this place,” he said on BBC Sport.

“There’s three or four need to go out and four or five need to come in. Watching that performance today, they’re a long way off finding the answers again.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Man City FFP: Case to ‘drag on’ amid ‘relegation’ claim as expert rules out ‘confusing’ verdict

👉 Champions League prize money calculated: Liverpool drop to 8th as Villa finally leapfrog Man City

👉 Man City love £89m PSG pair as eye-catching displays put Citizens on notice

Chris Sutton responded by stating the doesn’t “think that they can” challenge for the title in their current guise, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva “aren’t the players that they were”.

De Bruyne could be on the way out, as he’s out of contract at the end of the season and is being eyed by other clubs. Some of those are in the MLS, but a recent report stated the midfielder wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, and feels his best chance of doing so is remaining in the Premier League.

As such, he might stay put and accept a lesser role – with a new contract – to stay for another year instead of departing. In any case, it’s likely come big names could leave, and City surely want more to come into the club.

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: Another Shearer record shattered